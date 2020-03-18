How to send a Google Hangouts invite using your computer or mobile device

Shutterstock You can use either the Google Hangouts app on your phone or the website on your computer to send a Google Hangouts invite.

You can easily send a Google Hangouts invite when creating your Hangout using a link or by entering the participants’ email addresses or phone numbers.

The information you’ll need to send an invite will depend on the kind of Hangout you create.

Here’s how to send a Google Hangouts invite via the desktop or mobile version of Hangouts.

For the most part, sending a Google Hangouts invite is extremely easy and can be accomplished during the creation of your hangout, though that will vary depending on whether you’re using the desktop or mobile version of the platform.

If the people you’re inviting to your Google Hangouts aren’t already in your contacts, you may need to grab their information, like their email address or phone number, to get it done.

Regardless, here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to send a Google Hangouts invite using your computer

1. Go to hangouts.google.com on your Mac or PC.

2. Select either “Video Call,” “Phone Call,” or “Message.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select the type of call.

3. If you choose a video call, enable Hangouts to use your microphone and webcam, and then enter an email in the pop-up window or copy the link and send it to your desired recipients.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Send the link to people to join.

4. If you choose a phone call, you’ll need to either select the person from your existing Hangout contacts, located on the left side of the screen, or select “New Conversation” and then type in their name and phone number.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Add the person to your Hangout.

5. If you choose a message, you’ll need to provide a name, email address, or phone number.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Search for the person.

How to send a Google Hangouts invite using your Android

The process depends on what kind of phone you have.

1. Open the Hangouts app on your Android.

2. Select the plus sign in the lower-right corner of your screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the plus sign.

3. Tap on your desired Hangout type.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Start a video call or a new conversation.

4. Select the desired recipient or enter their information in the search bar at the top of your screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Add people to the call or conversation.

How to send a Google Hangouts invite using your iPhone

1. Open the Hangouts app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “Contacts” or “Favourites.”

3. Select your desired contacts.

If you have an iPhone and you haven’t yet added the person you want to invite, you’ll have to add them by selecting the plus icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Type in and select the person’s name, phone number, or email address.

4. Ttype out your message and hit “Send.”

