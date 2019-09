It isn’t just about 140-character bursts of thought – Twitter lets you communicate privately with people as well. Just be careful not to pull an Anthony Weiner and accidentally tweet your message publicly.



Here’s how to make sure that never happens to you.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.