How to send a calendar invite in Outlook in 5 simple steps

- You can easily send a calendar invite in Outlook using its calendar feature.
- This option is available in the “More Options” section of any event you create within your calendar.
- Here’s what you’ll need to do to create a new event and send calendar invites via your Outlook account.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
If you’re new to Outlook, the interface might seem somewhat confusing at first. You can easily familiarise yourself with its quirks by simply using it. However, in the meantime, you may want to know how to do simple and repetitive tasks, like inviting people to meetings via the calendar.
Before you get started, you should know that unless you’ve added people to your Outlook contacts, you’ll have to input their email address manually. In that case, it may be a good idea to add them to your contacts so you don’t have to repeat this process later on.
With that in mind, here’s how to get it done:
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US469.99 at Walmart)
How to send a calendar invite in Outlook
1. Log into your Outlook account.
2. Click the calendar icon, located in the lower-left corner of the screen.
3. Create a new event by clicking into the desired date, or by clicking “New Event” in the upper-left corner of the screen.
4. Fill out the desired information and select “More Options.”
5. Add the recipients to the “Invite Attendees” section, located just below the event title and finish filling out any other information you want to include.
6. Click “Send” in the top-left corner of the pop-up.
Product Card Module: Macbook Pro 13-Inch Display with Touch Bar Card size: smallProduct Card Module: IdeaPad 130 Card size: small
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
How to add a signature in Microsoft Outlook in 2 different ways
-
How to use Bcc in Microsoft Outlook to send emails privately to multiple people
-
How to set up an Outlook email account on your iPhone in the Mail app
-
How to add Zoom to your Outlook account to video conference with your contacts
-
How to remove an email account from your iPhone in 5 simple steps
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.