How To Sell Without Sounding Sleazy

For many small business owners, one of the toughest parts of starting a business is getting over the fear of selling themselves.



If you always feel self-conscious or awkward when you’re trying to sell, take a few words of advice from Ramit Sethi, founder of I Will Teach You To Be Rich.

In a post on entrepreneur Pamela Slim’s blog, Escape from Cubicle Nation, he lays out some great tips for anyone who needs advice on getting over that initial awkwardness and selling without sounding sleazy.

One of his main points is that the most successful sales pitches are those that address why the customer needs whatever you have to offer, in a genuine way:

Find out what the client really wants, and let it do the selling for you. People have no problem spending money if you deeply understand their needs. So when we see something we really love, we’ll often do anything we can to get it – and here’s the kicker – price becomes merely an afterthought. You can use that to your advantage.

Case in point: Just recently, I was on a conference call with one of my Earn1k students. I had briefly mentioned that that I’d love some home-cooked food but was too lazy to make it on my own. A few days later, one student offered to personally cook and deliver all my meals for me.

I instinctively asked him about the price, and his response was brilliant. He said: “We can definitely talk about that in a second. But first, let’s just talk about what you want – after that, I’m sure we can figure how to make the money work.”

How could I say no to that?

