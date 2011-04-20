How The Snowboarding Industry Is Using Video To Make Money

Snowboarding is a sport based on innovation, and while you might think the business decisions of the industry are made by a group of lifties, you would be wrong.



The business of snowboarding is as innovative as the maneuvers the riders pull in the air. Advertising, marketing schemes, media production, and competitive events evolve every year. So when it comes to the tradition of releasing an annual movie, companies are faced with the challenge of setting theirs apart. Below are two methods extreme sports companies used this season to push their content.

The Cinematographic Masterpiece:

A conglomerate project from Quicksilver, Red Bull Media House, and Brain Farm Cinema, the ‘Art Of Flight’ is a high definition treat for viewers. Set for a September release, this film goes above and beyond any snowboarding edit to date. Using Brain Farm and Red Bull HD camera setups, including helicopter and pick up rigs, the shots are spectacular. Sweeping slow motion views and high altitude powder runs from around the world set this film apart from anything before it.

Let me assure you that the following trailer is ground breaking for the industry. While HD cameras have been around the mountain before, this is a whole new level. One camera used on this trailer include the RED ONE; a 4k HD camera that was used on Hollywood movies ‘The social network’ and the latest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Take a look at the beautiful HD progression of snowboarding below:

Harnessing The Powers Of Social Media:

While the ‘Art of Flight’ is taking snowboarding to one extreme, there are plenty of companies going the complete opposite direction. Instead of making an incredibly expensive film, many companies are giving their footage away absolutely free across a slue of channels. utilising social media and the availability of HD cameras (maybe not RED ONEs), companies like DC Shoes and Burton have been distributing a steady stream of free footage all year.

With DC’s ‘This Is Snowboarding’ series, viewers were given 2-3 minute clips of the whole team. Burton Snowboards did a similar series this year called ‘Snow Porn’. These short video spots are perfect for getting a buzz around the company and putting their riders the faces of internet users. Post production is not as intense as a full film, but that’s not the point. The idea is to give the fans something to watch with their logo on it, and they fulfil that goal almost everyday via Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo to name a few.

Here’s a sample of a free snowboarding short by DC Shoes from their series ‘This Is Snowboarding’:

You can follow the filming updates from ‘The Art of Flight’ on their website, and watch more of DC Shoes’ free clips on their official YouTube Page.

