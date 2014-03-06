These Gifs Show How Easy It Is To Sell Reserved Seating Tickets With EventBrite's Fancy New Tools

Eventbrite, the San Francisco startup run by husband and wife team Kevin and Julia Hartz, just launched a suite of tools event-organisers can use to sell reserved seating.
Eventbrite sent us a bunch of GIFs to show how their software works. It looks really simple and handy.
Here’s how event-organisers can plot out their seating arrangement:
This tool lets event-organisers set where the stage is relative to the seats, giving ticket buyers an idea of where they might have the best vantage points:
This gif shows how reserved seating is handy for more than just performances. Event-organisers can put people nearer to the dance floor and bar. They can make sure the right people sit next to each other:
It’s very easy to set pricing for various sections of seats:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.