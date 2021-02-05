How to sell on Amazon as a business or single seller through a Professional or Individual account

svetikd/Getty Images The application to sell on Amazon can be different depending on the kind of ‘business’ you run and what you want to sell.

To sell anything on Amazon, you’ll need to create an Amazon seller account and fill out an application.

Once you submit your seller application, you may need to wait a week or more for it to process.

You can sell items that are already listed on Amazon, or brand new items that you’ve created.

Amazon may run their own website, but they’re not the only ones allowed to sell products on it.

Amazon.com features tons of small, independent sellers. And when they first register to become an Amazon seller, they all decide between two account tiers: the Individual Plan and the Professional plan.

Here’s everything else you should know about selling on Amazon â€” including how to set up an account.

How to sign up for an Amazon Individual or Professional seller account

When you register for your seller account, you’ll have to pick between two tiers.

Recommended for those selling under 40 units a month, and who don’t foresee advertising their products or using any of Amazon’s advanced selling tools, the Individual plan charges $US0.99 per sale. This tier comes with the ability to add new products to Amazon’s marketplace catalogue and grants access to Fulfillment by Amazon â€” a program that provides free shipping to Amazon fulfillment centres, free storage, and free return processing, among other perks.

The Professional plan offers all of this and significantly more platform perks for a monthly flat-rate fee of $US39.99. This tier is perfect for the Amazon seller who plans to feature multiple account users, run selling and shipping promotions, sell products in restricted categories, qualify for higher placement on product pages, and would like to manage their inventory through feeds, spreadsheets, and reports.

Both tiers have fees that are automatically taken out of your revenues, depending on what type of product you’re selling.

Registered Amazon sellers have access to the Seller Centre. This dashboard lets you keep track of your inventory, download custom business reports, bookmark product templates, and monitor your performance through customer metrics.

You can also contact Selling Partner Support or open help tickets when issues arise through the Case Log tool. Amazon sellers have access to this dashboard on both the desktop site and an Amazon seller mobile app.

While filling out the seller account application is easy, having your account verified could take a week or more. And if, after signing up, you realise that the tier you chose isn’t a good fit or you’re making changes to your selling strategy, you’ll have the ability to upgrade or downgrade your account at any point.

Quick tip: Before signing up, carefully read the terms and conditions. Depending on how you sign-up, Amazon’s website can funnel users into automatically setting up the Professional plan.

If you’re ever told during this process that you’ll be charged $US39.99 for a Professional account, be ready to contact Amazon through Seller Support. They can help you change your application type or get a refund once the process is complete.

How to set up an Amazon Seller account as an individual

1. Visit Amazon’s selling guide page and scroll to the “How to register” section.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can also click the ‘Sign up’ button in the top-right of the page.

2. Select either “Sell as an Individual” or “Sell as a professional.”

Quick tip: If you aren’t logged in already or haven’t created an account, you’ll need to do so before you can begin the seller application.

3. Select the country you’ll manage your virtual shop out of.

4. A new drop-down will appear, prompting you to designate the type of seller you are. Select “Sell as an individual.” Then click “Agree and continue.”

5. Select or enter the following details:

Citizenship country

Birth country

Birthdate

Proof of Identity (Licence or Passport ID)

Business address

Phone number

Abbey White/Business Insider You’ll need to have all your identifying information ready when you apply.

6. Amazon will send a one-time pin to the phone number you provided. Enter it in the pop-up window.

7. On the next page, click “I Understand” to confirm that you have:

A valid credit card to pay your fees

A bank account number attached to your seller account’s primary contact or business name

Your online banking credentials or a bank statement to verify the account belongs to you

8. Enter the following information:

Financial institution’s name

Financial institution’s country

Account holder’s name

Bank account number

Abbey White/Business Insider You’ll need to enter your financial information as well.

9. Click the box at the bottom of the page to accept the terms and conditions before selecting “Verify Bank Account.”

10. Enter your credit card information and select a billing address if it isn’t already selected when signing up for a Professional account.

Abbey White/Business Insider You’ll need to have both a credit or debit card ready for the Professional account registration.

11. Input your store name, and tell Amazon whether you have UPC codes, diversity certifications, and whether you’re the manufacturer or brand owner for all or some of your products.

Quick tip: If you answer “yes” or “some of them” for the brand owner question, you will have to answer whether you have a government-registered trademark for those products.

12. Confirm your personal account details and upload your ID documents and bank statement.

13. Select “Submit.”

In five to eight business days, you’ll receive a postcard with a confirmation code to verify your account. You’ll then receive an email from Amazon once the verification process is complete.

How to set up an Amazon Seller account as a business

1. Log in to your Amazon account or create one.

2. Visit this page and click the Sign Up button.

3. Select the country your virtual shop will be managed out of.

4. A new dropdown will appear, prompting you to designate your business type. Select one of the following:

State-owned business

Publicly-listed business

Privately-owned business

Non-profit

5. Enter the name of your business in the field box that appears. Then click “Agree and continue.”

6. You’ll be prompted to enter your charity or business registration number, as well as confirm your address, the primary account holder’s name, and enter your phone number.

Abbey White/Business Insider You’ll need your business registration information if applying as a business.

7. A one-time pin will be sent to the phone number you provided. Enter it in the pop-up window. Click “Next.”

8. Select or enter the following details and then click “Save.”

Citizenship country

Birth country

Birthdate

Proof of Identity (Licence or Passport ID)

Residential address

Phone number

Whether you’re the beneficial owner or legal representative of the business

9. On the next page, click “I Understand” to confirm that you have:

A valid credit card to pay your fees

A bank account number attached to your seller account’s primary contact or business name

Your online banking credentials or a bank statement to verify the account belongs to you

10. Enter the following information:

Financial institution’s name

Financial institution’s country

Account holder’s name

Bank account number

11. Click the box at the bottom of the page to accept the terms and conditions before selecting “Verify Bank Account.”

12. If you’re registering for a professional account, enter your credit card information and select a billing address if it isn’t already selected.

13. Input your store name, and tell Amazon whether you have UPC codes, diversity certifications, and whether you’re the manufacturer or brand owner for all or some of your products.

Abbey White/Business Insider A Universal Product Code is the barcode on retail packaging that identifies a particular item.

Quick tip: If you answer “yes” or “some of them” on the brand owner question, you will have to answer whether you have a government-registered trademark for those products.

14. Confirm your personal account details and upload your ID documents and bank statement.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider You’ll need to upload your banking documents before you can finish your application.

15. Select “Submit.”

Selling or reselling items on Amazon

Many small business owners create their products, some of which aren’t already sold on Amazon. So if you’re selling a new item, or even your own used or collectible item for the first time, you’ll want to create a brand new listing. Product pages are shared with other users to add their own offers if they sell the same product. For more information on creating a listing, Amazon has a style guide and other guidelines.

Once you add a listing, customers can see and search for it within 15 minutes. If you have trouble finding your items, visit this page on locating them or the one on using search terms. If you’re reselling something already available on Amazon, you’ll want to match it to an existing product listing. Once that’s done, you’ll enter its price, condition, and a few other details.

How to list a new item to sell on Amazon

1. If you’re not already logged in to your Amazon account, do so.

2. Once on your “Seller Dashboard,” click “Catalogue” in the menu bar. Select “Add a Product” from the dropdown menu.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider You’ll need to click the ‘Add a product’ card to begin selling.

3. Choose “I’m adding a product not sold on Amazon.”

4. Browse item categories before choosing “Select category” and picking a subcategory.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Select the category for the item you wish to sell.

5. Enter your product’s information in the “Vital Info” and “Offer” tabs.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Be sure to enter your product’s identifying information.

6. Click “Save.”

How to sell an existing item on Amazon

This is for items that are already being sold on Amazon, whether by another third-party seller or Amazon itself.

1. Log in to your Amazon account.

2. Click “Catalogue” in the menu bar and select “Add a Product” from the dropdown menu.

3. Search for the product type you want to sell under “Find your products in Amazon’s catalogue” by searching for its name or identifying information like an ISBN, EAN, or ASIN.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider For products with existing cards, you’ll need to begin by searching for it.

4. Once you’ve found your product, click “Show variations.” You can also just select your product from the list.

5. Choose an item condition.

6. Click “Sell this product.”

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Enter important product details and condition information.

7. Enter any additional product details in the data fields.

8. Click “Save.”

