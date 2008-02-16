How To Sell Music Online: Advertise On TV (AAPL)

Guess who’s burning up the Billboard digital download (aka iTunes sales) charts? Old fogey Tom Petty, who hasn’t released a single since who-knows when. But performing at half time of a Super Bowl watched by more than 100 million people, it turns out, is a pretty good away to goose sales.



An alternate route to online sales: Get tabbed by one of the world’s most persuasive and persistent marketers to help launch a new product. Israeli singer Yael Naim, who no one in this country has ever heard of, had the top-selling song on iTunes last week. Why? Perhaps you’ve heard her work in this commercial:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.