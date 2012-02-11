Now Is The Best Time To Sell Your Old iPad, Here's How To Get A Ton Of Cash For It

If All Things D is to be believed, we’re less than a month away from the iPad 3 announcement.



After two years with my iPad, I’m planning to make the upgrade from my original 16 GB Wi-Fi model. That’s why I’m going to sell it this weekend.

It’s the perfect time to do so. As soon as the iPad 3 is officially announced, your old iPad is going to lose value.

Yes, Apple products do hold value better than other gadgets. For example, I once sold my old iPhone 3GS with a cracked screen for more than $200. Cash. And that was a month after the iPhone 4 hit stores. You probably wouldn’t be able to cut a similar deal with a BlackBerry or Android phone.

But if you want to get the most money for your old iPad and you know you want to make the upgrade, now is the best time to sell. You’ll only have to suffer without your iPad for about a month before you have a shiny new iPad 3 delivered to your door.

You have a ton of options if you want to sell your old iPad. Keep reading for some tips and tools you’ll need to get the most money for it.

Gazelle is one of the most popular gadget buyers Gazelle is an automated website that lets you type in the gadget you want to sell, enter its condition, and get an automatic quote. Gazelle will send you all the shipping materials so you can ship the device to them. Once they receive it, you can get your money in the form of an Amazon gift card, PayPal payment, or check. It's one of the most hassle-free options if you're trying to get rid of your iPad quickly. A few caveats: Gazelle prices tend to be a bit lower than they would be if you sold directly to another person. Gazelle evaluates the condition of your gadget after you send it in. The quote you get online may be higher than what you actually get. Here are some alternatives to Gazelle All of these have a similar buy back process as Gazelle. Check them out and see who gives you the best price: Buy My Tronics Next Worth Tech Twurl There's always eBay! Ah, eBay, the old standby. eBay makes it easy to get your gadget listed and receive payment via PayPal. You'll also have a good chance of getting a fair price since people are bidding against each other. The downside: If your buyer pays with a credit card, you'll have to eat a small percentage of the transaction when it's deposited to your PayPal account. uSell pulls in offers from several resellers Think of uSell as the Priceline for gadget resellers. The site searches offers from Gazelle, YouRenew, CellItUsed, and more and displays them in one place. Again, if you're looking for a quick way to get rid of your iPad, uSell is a great option. Just know you're probably not getting the best price possible. Craigslist will probably make you the most money, but be careful... Selling on Craigslist takes a lot of work, but it will likely earn you the most money for your old iPad. Before you do that, there are a few things you need to be aware of... When selling on Craigslist, always deal in cash If you sell on Craigslist, you'll likely get offers for your iPad for payment via check, wire, whatever. Don't believe it. Only deal in cash. That's the only way to guarantee you get your money. Always meet your buyer in a public place such as a coffee shop You never know what kind of weirdos are out there. The best way to make sure you don't land in a sticky situation is to meet in a very public place like a coffee shop. That way there are plenty of people around. Set the price high, but say you'll accept the best offer Craigslist trolls love buying up iPads and iPhones so they can resell them for even more money. You're going to get a lot of inquiries. Wait for them to flood in, then respond to the people who are willing to negotiate. Setting the price high at first will also ensure you get some good offers. Now learn about what you're upgrading to... Click here for all the iPad 3 rumours we know about so far >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.