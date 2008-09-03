How To Sell Books? Become A Vice-Presidential Candidate

Sarah Palin’s little-known biography is quickly becoming a big seller–and a logistical nightmare for the small (read: one full-time employee) company that published it.



Galleycat: When the word came out Friday afternoon that presumptive Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin was already the subject of a biography, and that Kaylene Johnson‘s Sarah: How a Hockey mum Turned Alaska’s Political Establishment Upside Down was rapidly climbing up the Amazon charts—at 6 p.m. Eastern Monday, after hitting the top 10 over the weekend, it was still hovering just outside the top 20, and remained #1 in political biographies—one wondered: how was epicentre Press dealing with the sudden demand?

“It was a wild ride for us,” publisher Kent Sturgis, the company’s only full-time employee, emailed Saturday. “Although we had watched for months as a surprising number of political bloggers touted Palin for VP, in my wildest dreams I never thought it would happen.” The company’s two phones were ringing off the hook all day—things got so bad Sturgis and his part-time staff had trouble getting a line free for outside calls. “We had 3,000 harcover copies in the warehouse Friday morning. They were sold by 10 a.m. We converted to a trade paperback edition and Lighting Source produced the first copy about 11 p.m. Friday night about 15 hours after the McCain announcement.” (epicentre’s based in Washington state, and goes by Pacific Daylight Time.)

“Our advance for the trade paperback edition stood at around 40,000 by the end of the day Friday,” Sturgis continued, “thanks to the work of the Ingram Publishers Services reps. Ingram will begin fulfilling orders Tuesday.”

Running for president isn’t a bad way to move books either. Obama’s The Audacity of Hope, is currently the 22nd best-seller on amazon.com. But, Palin’s not far behind at number 29, which isn’t bad for someone no one had ever heard of a week ago.

See Also: McCain’s Palin-Pick Process Reveals His Incompetence?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.