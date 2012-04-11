9 Body Parts You Can Sell For Profit

Photo: Flickr/dumbledad
When funds are tight, sometimes getting a second job or refinancing your home just won’t cut it. There’s no shame in turning to your own body to make extra cash–so long as it’s legal.
The problem is it can be tricky nailing down just how much your assorted body parts are worth, so we did a little digging to find out.
You won’t believe what it costs to get a decent semen donor in this town.
If you've ever seen your blood separate after it's been collected by a nurse or doctor, plasma is pretty much all the the clear stuff that stays at the bottom, according to DonatingPlasma.org.
It's used in all kinds of treatments, including genetic diseases like hemophilia and autoimmune disorders. You can donate yours (and should!) but some blood banks will pay anywhere from $30-$50.
Check blood banks in your area at Bloodbanker.com.
Like blood, hair is asy enough to donate to a good cause (like Locks of Love).
But if you're at the end of your rope and your stellar mane is the best thing you've got going for you, it's entirely possible to sell it at a pretty sweet price point.
The trick is to keep it long and 'virginal' as possible. That means no harmful hair dyes or other chemical treatments that could damage the quality. Buyers are likely looking to make wigs and they're not interested in your split ends, that's for sure.
According to Wisebread, one woman made as much as $1,000 on her locks in just a week by posting an ad on TheHairTrader.org.
Placentas are becoming something of a delicacy in kitchens around the world.
They can be eaten in a variety of dishes or ground into supplements that aid in everything from depression to breastmilk production and lactation.
New mums (including 'Mad Men' star January Jones) typically use their own placentas and have them encapsulated, but the placenta trade is apparently booming in parts of Asia.
'Human placentas, banned by law from trade, are now selling like hotcakes on (China's) popular e-commerce platform where many customers purchase, cook and eat them as medicines believed to cure infertility, despite the danger of catching diseases,' the Shanghai Daily News reported.
You can find them there at a steal -- about $8 USD.
Hospitals and researchers rarely advertise clinical trials, so nailing down a pay range is tricky. Consumerist Commentary estimates one trial could earn up to $1,000 per person but it's important to think things through beforehand.
Just read this disclaimer on NewYorkClinicalTrials.com:
'There are no health benefits to participating in healthy volunteer medical trials and consequently the reason for your payment for time and inconveniences incurred. There is always the knowledge and greater purpose that in some way you have aided towards reducing the suffering of less fortunate people . The risks involved with Phase 1 Medical Trials can be likened to crossing the street. You could get hit by a bus although its unlikely , but there are things you can do to prepare yourself for medical trials to further insure your ultimate safety.'
The going rate: $1,000 per ejaculate, according to the Sperm Bank of California.
You'll have to meet some very specific qualifications first. Here's the list of requirements potential donors at SBC have to meet just go get through the door:
- You are between the ages of 18 and 40 and are at least 5 feet 7 inches tall
- You are able to make a one-year commitment to the program (two semesters for students)
- You are a high school graduate and live within 25 miles of our downtown Berkeley, CA office
- You can work legally in the United States
- You are able to provide medical information about both sides of your biological family
- You can visit us at least once a week, during business hours
- You have no chronic health problems
- You have completed or are pursuing a college degree
When it comes to selling your powers of reproduction, women definitely have a leg up.
Eggs can be sold for as much as eight times the going rate for sperm, up to $8,000 for each completed cycle.
But that's likely because the process for egg donation is far more invasive than what men go through. The procedure.
'The egg donation cycle itself usually takes about 3-4 weeks, and involves self-injections with hormonal medications to help your ovaries produce multiple eggs. During this phase, you will have frequent office visits to monitor your progress,' according to New York's centre for Human Reproduction.
According to YM contributor Emily Co of SavvySugar:
'Companies are looking to advertise on your skin, and they'll pay a good price for it, although I'm not quite sure if it's worth it.'
It worked for a single mother from Utah. She sold her forehead for $10,000 to an online casino, which paid her to tattoo its URL to it.
Note: You'll get paid less for temporary tattoos.
In a research paper published last week in Medical Anthropology Quarterly, Michigan State anthropologist Monir Moniruzzaman blew the lid off a massive illegal organ trafficking network in Bangladesh.
Kidneys can be sold for as much as $10,000 a pop and it's estimated that 'organ trafficking accounts for roughly five to 10 per cent of all the kidney transplants performed in the world,' according to The Atlantic.
Just last year, a 17-year-old Chinese boy decided to sell his kidney for 20,000 yuan so he could buy an iPad.
Surrogacy is still a controversial issue in the U.S.--not all states recognise the practice--despite a slew of celebrities who've admitted to paying someone to carry their child.
Women can make between $20,000 and $25,000 to carry another's child, according to Newsweek:
'Surrogates challenge our most basic ideas about motherhood, and call into question what we've always thought of as an unbreakable bond between mother and child. It's no wonder many conservative Christians decry the practice as tampering with the miracle of life, while far-left feminists liken gestational carriers to prostitutes who degrade themselves by renting out their bodies.'
