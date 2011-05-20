How To Sell an iTunes Subscription: Charge a Few Bucks a Month, Or Nothing

Article of faith for content companies: If they take stuff that’s free on the Web and put it on a mobile gadget, they can get consumers to pay for it.



Sort of true, says Nielsen.

Nielsen’s latest survey of “connected device” owners–basically, people who own smartphones and iPads–shows that they’re willing to shell out money for movies, music, magazines, etc. Sometimes. If the price is right.

