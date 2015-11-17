There's a hidden map in your iPhone of everywhere you've been

The next time you need to remember exactly where you’ve been on a map, consult your iPhone.
It’s very typical for a smartphone to track your location these days, and it’s something the iPhone has been doing for years. But you may not know that your iPhone keeps an extremely detailed log of where you’ve been on a map, including time stamps for when you come and go.
Here’s how to find the log — and if you feel so inclined, delete it.
Scroll to the bottom and you'll see Frequent Locations, which is enabled alongside the rest of the iPhone's Location Services.
Under History, you'll see your iPhone's GPS location history. If you've travelled between multiple cities, the location logs will be broken up into different lists.
Tap on a city's name to see a map view of where your iPhone has been. If you have certain locations labelled already, their respective names will be displayed instead of the street name.
Apple calls this log your 'frequent' locations, but places you've visited only once are displayed as well.
If you tap on a specific location, you can see the time stamps of when you've arrived to and left that location.
Apple says that this location data is 'kept solely on your device and won't be sent to Apple without your consent. It will be used to provide you with personalised services, such as predictive traffic routing.'
