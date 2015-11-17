There's a hidden map in your iPhone of everywhere you've been

The next time you need to remember exactly where you’ve been on a map, consult your iPhone.

It’s very typical for a smartphone to track your location these days, and it’s something the iPhone has been doing for years. But you may not know that your iPhone keeps an extremely detailed log of where you’ve been on a map, including time stamps for when you come and go.

Here’s how to find the log — and if you feel so inclined, delete it.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap on 'Privacy.' Tech Insider Then tap on Location Services. Tech Insider You'll see the location tracking permissions for every app you have installed. Tech Insider Scroll down to the very bottom of your list of apps, and you'll see System Services. Tech Insider Now things start to get interesting. Tech Insider Scroll to the bottom and you'll see Frequent Locations, which is enabled alongside the rest of the iPhone's Location Services. Tech Insider Under History, you'll see your iPhone's GPS location history. If you've travelled between multiple cities, the location logs will be broken up into different lists. Tech Insider Tap on a city's name to see a map view of where your iPhone has been. If you have certain locations labelled already, their respective names will be displayed instead of the street name. Tech Insider Apple calls this log your 'frequent' locations, but places you've visited only once are displayed as well. Tech Insider If you tap on a specific location, you can see the time stamps of when you've arrived to and left that location. Tech Insider Apple says that this location data is 'kept solely on your device and won't be sent to Apple without your consent. It will be used to provide you with personalised services, such as predictive traffic routing.' iMore Forum Source: Apple To delete your location history off your device, tap Clear History. You can also turn off the feature by un-checking the toggle next to Frequent Locations. Tech Insider

