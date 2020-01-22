How to see a list of users you've blocked on Facebook in 5 simple steps

Reuters You can access a list of everyone you’ve blocked on Facebook.

You can easily see who you blocked on Facebook by accessing a list of blocked users in the “Settings” of your profile.

You can also unblock someone from your list, but you can’t block the same user again within 48 hours.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

If you’re an active user on Facebook, chances are you’ve come across users that make repetitive, inflammatory comments or even harassment on the platform.

Fortunately, Facebook makes it very simple to block users on the site. Blocking a user on Facebook prevents the person from viewing your profile, messaging you, or tagging you in posts.

It is also equally as easy to see who you’ve blocked on Facebook. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to see who you blocked on Facebook

1. Launch your preferred browser and go to https://www.facebook.com/ on your PC or Mac.

2. In the far right corner at the top of the page, select the downward-facing arrow icon.

3. In the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Settings’ from the drop-down menu.

4. Using the menu on the left, scroll down and click on “Blocking.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Blocking’ from the menu on the left.

5. Under “Block users,” you will see a list of users you have blocked.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider A list of users you have blocked will appear under the menu ‘Block users.’

You can choose to unblock a user by selecting “Unblock” next to his or her name. Note that after you’ve unblocked someone, you cannot block the user again for 48 hours.

embed type html

embed type html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.