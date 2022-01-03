3 ways to see who unfollowed you on Instagram

There are a plethora of third-party apps that allow you to see who unfollowed you on Instagram. Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images

You can see who unfollowed you on Instagram in multiple ways.

In the Instagram app, you can check your Followers list or search the Following list of another user.

You can also install a third-party app to track which users unfollow you.

Instagram, which is owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), has certain basic privacy features that are common across most social media platforms. For example, when you follow someone on Instagram, the app notifies the user that you have done so, but does not notify you if they unfollow.

While it is not generally possible to know when someone has unfollowed you, it is possible to know if they are no longer following you. Here are three ways to accomplish it.

Check your Followers list

The first method is to check your Followers list, looking for the other user’s account.

1. View your profile in Instagram by tapping on your profile picture in the bottom right of the screen.

2. Tap on Followers.

Tap on Followers on your profile. Kyle Wilson

3. Search for the user’s name using the Search bar or look through the list for them if you are unsure of their name. If they appear, they are still following you.

If you can’t locate a user in this list, they aren’t following you. Kyle Wilson

Check the Following list of another user’s profile

1. Tap on the eye glass search icon.

2. Search for the user’s username using the Search bar and tap it.

3. On the user’s profile, tap on Following.

Tap the Following header on a user’s profile. Kyle Wilson

4. Search for your name or username using the Search bar or look through the list for yourself.

Search for yourself in the user’s Following tab. Kyle Wilson

Quick tip: If you are unable to find a user’s account, they may have blocked you or their account may be deleted. It is also worth double-checking your spelling of their username.



Use a third-party app

Third-party apps can be used to determine who has unfollowed you, but they typically contain ads and don’t always work. They’re usually only able to see who unfollowed you after you install the third-party app.

They can also offer other metrics about your account, ranging from listing new followers to who you follow but who don’t follow you back. Below we highlight a functional app for iOS and Android devices.

For iOS:

1. Download FollowMeter.

2. Log into the app with your Instagram username.

3. Select Unfollowers to view who recently unfollowed you.

Tap Unfollowers. Kyle Wilson

Note: The Unfollowers option only works for accounts that unfollowed you after you downloaded and logged into the app. As an alternative, you can tap Not following you back to see a list of users you follow who aren’t currently following you.



For Android:

1. Download Followers & Unfollowers.

2. Log into the app with your Instagram username and password.

3. Tap the three-line menu in the upper-left corner.

4. Select Unfollowers. (This may bring up an ad.)