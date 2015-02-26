Here's how to tell who's stalking you on Snapchat

Your Snapchat Story lets you share a photo or video with all your Snapchat friends for a full 24 hours.

Unlike a normal Snapchat photo or video, which you can view once, Snapchat Stories can be viewed again and again until they self-destruct 24 hours after they’re published.

You can also see how many of your friends on Snapchat have viewed your Snapchat Stories — and their names.

Here’s how.

Go into your Stories section, and tap My Story. This will show all of your Snapchat Stories you’ve published in the past 24 hours.

Then, you can see how many people have viewed each of your Snapchat Stories.

Tap on one particular story and you can see and scroll through the names of all the people who have viewed your Story.

There you go! And it only took a few taps.

NOW WATCH: 9 reasons why flip phones are better than smartphones



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.