How to see who liked your TikTok video

You can see who liked your TikTok by selecting a video on your profile page in the mobile app.

All the video’s likes are displayed in the Likes tab of the Comments section.

On a computer, all the likes for all your videos are mixed together in the notification inbox.

Whether you consider yourself a professional TikTok content creator or just enjoy posting videos of your cat for friends and family, it’s gratifying to see engagement for videos that you post. But just how much are you getting, and from whom? How much is easy to answer — the Like button on the right side of your video tells you that. But knowing exactly who liked your TikTok is a bit more elusive. Here’s how to know who has liked your videos.

How to see who liked your TikTok on a mobile device

Whether you use TikTok on iPhone or Android, the steps to seeing who has liked your videos are the same.

1. Start the TikTok app and then tap the Profile icon at the bottom right.

2. On your profile page, tap the video you want to learn about.

Go to your profile page and tap on the video you want to see Likes for.

3. Tap the Comments icon on the right side of the screen.

4. You should see all the comments people have left for your video. At the top of the comments, tap Likes.

Tap the Comments icon on the right, then you can tap the Likes tab.

The view changes to show you everyone who has liked your video. Here you can tap any user to see their profile page, or you can tap Follow back to follow them.

How to see who liked your TikTok on a computer

While you can directly see exactly who liked each of your videos on the mobile app, seeing who liked your TikTok is a little more complicated on the computer, whether you’re using the desktop app or TikTok in a web browser. That’s because TikTok hasn’t added a Likes tab to the Comments view on the computer. Instead, you need to scroll through your notifications inbox.

1. On your computer, start the TikTok app or open TikTok in a browser.

2. Click the Inbox icon at the top right, next to the account icon.

3. Click Likes.

You can see Likes in the desktop TikTok app, but they're not organized by video.

You can now scroll through your likes to see all the users who have liked your videos. Unfortunately, this is a list of all your likes on all your videos; it’s not organized or sorted by specific videos. Even so, you can see all the users who have liked your content.