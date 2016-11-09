Facebook guesses whether you're a liberal or conservative -- here's how to see what it thinks

Alex Heath
Facebook knows a lot about you, including how you identify politically.

To help advertisers target their ads to you, Facebook guesses your political leaning based on pages and stories you like and people you interact with on the social network.

The good news is that you can easily see how Facebook identifies you politically by going to your ad preferences page.

Here’s how to do it:

From your ad preferences page, you'll see an 'Interests' section that shows pages you've liked.

(You can click here to be taken to your ad preferences page on Facebook)

Then click the 'Lifestyle and culture' section under Interests.

There will be a politics box that shows how Facebook identifies you.

(If you don't see the box at first, click 'see more.')

If Facebook got your political affiliation wrong or you don't want it giving that information to advertisers, you can delete it from your profile.

