Facebook guesses whether you're a liberal or conservative -- here's how to see what it thinks

Facebook knows a lot about you, including how you identify politically.

To help advertisers target their ads to you, Facebook guesses your political leaning based on pages and stories you like and people you interact with on the social network.

The good news is that you can easily see how Facebook identifies you politically by going to your ad preferences page.

Here’s how to do it:

