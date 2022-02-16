You can now see how many five-star — and one-star — reviews you got from Uber drivers on every ride

- Uber now lets riders see a full breakdown of their ratings, not just the average.
- “For the first time, we’re showing you the good (and the bad) ratings you received,” Uber said.
- The company says it’s part of its mission to increase transparency around its use of personal data.
Uber riders have long been able to view their average passenger rating, but now they can see a full breakdown of their scores.
The company announced Wednesday that passengers can now access a detailed overview of ratings per ride to better understand their overall average. By selecting “View my ratings” within the Uber app’s newly launched privacy center, riders can review the number of stars out of five they received on each trip, from one to five stars.
“Now, we’re making it easier than ever to see exactly how your rating is calculated, and for the first time, we’re showing you the good (and the bad) ratings you received,” the company wrote in a post on their website.
To see the ratings, users can go to the settings menu, select privacy, and then enter the app’s privacy center. There, riders will find a widget titled “Your data and privacy at Uber” and can swipe right to select “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?”
Users will then be redirected to a page that shows an overview of all trips, as well as rankings per ride.
According to Uber, the feature is available to all global riders and is part of the company’s larger mission to increase transparency around its use of personal data.
“By offering more transparency and easier access to your data, we hope this gives you all you need to have a 5-star experience on every ride,” Uber wrote in the blog post.
The company also provided various tips to increase average ratings for users, including don’t leave a mess, always buckle your seatbelt, be timely, treat riders with respect, and avoid slamming doors upon reaching your destination.
Uber first began making passenger ratings accessible on its app in 2017, though riders could previously access their score through some digging or upon requesting a report from customer support.
At the time, Uber said the effort was intended to encourage better rider behavior and to improve the experience for drivers.
