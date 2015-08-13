Here's how you can see every photo you've ever liked on Instagram

Using Instagram is a fun way to share moments, but with millions of users, photos shared on the app are constantly being replaced by newer pictures.

I used to think finding a photo I’d liked six months ago was all but impossible, unless I wanted to scroll back through hundreds of pictures. Turns out, there’s an easy trick that lets you skip the scrolling.

Here’s how to see every photo you’ve liked on Instagram.

Open the app and tap the profile icon in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. That will bring you to your own Instagram account.

Next, tap the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

Under “Account,” tap the words “Posts I’ve Liked.”

Voila! All the pictures you’ve ever liked will be sorted chronologically for easy access.

