Here's how you can see every photo you've ever liked on Instagram

Madison Malone Kircher

Using Instagram is a fun way to share moments, but with millions of users, photos shared on the app are constantly being replaced by newer pictures.

I used to think finding a photo I’d liked six months ago was all but impossible, unless I wanted to scroll back through hundreds of pictures. Turns out, there’s an easy trick that lets you skip the scrolling.

Here’s how to see every photo you’ve liked on Instagram.

Open the app and tap the profile icon in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. That will bring you to your own Instagram account.

Screen Shot 2015 08 13 at 8.38.46 AMMadison Malone Kircher/Instagram

Next, tap the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

Screen Shot 2015 08 13 at 8.39.30 AMMadison Malone Kircher/Instagram

Under “Account,” tap the words “Posts I’ve Liked.”

Screen Shot 2015 08 13 at 7.57.59 AMMadison Malone Kircher/Instagram

Voila! All the pictures you’ve ever liked will be sorted chronologically for easy access.

Screen Shot 2015 08 13 at 7.58.21 AMMadison Malone Kircher/Instagram

NOW WATCH: Watch the viral street harassment video that is now the source of a new controversy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.