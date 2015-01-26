Here's How To Get A Copy Of Every Tweet You've Ever Posted

Twitter only lets you see a portion of your tweet history, but there’s an easy way to get a copy of everything.

You can request to download your Twitter archive, which contains a searchable collection of every tweet (and retweet) you’ve ever made since first making your account.

Here’s how to request your own free Twitter archive.

First, head on over to Twitter, click on your avatar in the upper-right-hand corner, and select Settings.

Next, scroll to the bottom of the page where you’ll see a big button that says Request your archive.





Click Request your archive, and you’re all set! It might take a while, but Twitter will email you a download link of your entire tweet history, which you can search through using keywords, hashtags, date, and @ usernames.

You can read more about what you can do with your Twitter archive here.

