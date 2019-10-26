How to see old notifications on your iPhone in the Notification Centre, and clear all your notifications at once

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to see old notifications on an iPhone in the Notification Centre.

You can see old notifications on your iPhone by opening the Notification Centre.

It’s easy to access the Notification Centre on your iPhone whether it’s locked or unlocked, and you can view, manage, or clear notifications with just a few swipes.

If you’ve been away from your iPhone screen and are eager to catch up with what’s new, the Notification Centre is a great place to start.

Apple makes it a particularly easy menu to access, whether your phone is locked or unlocked. And it’s the best way to view notifications that you may have initially missed.

Here’s how to see and manage your old notifications.

How to see old notifications on your iPhone



1.Pick up your iPhone to wake it up, or tap the screen (or press home screen button on the bottom for pre-iPhone X models).

2. From the lock screen, swipe up from the middle to see your notifications.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can view your notifications on your lock screen.

If your iPhone is already unlocked, you can swipe down from the top to see your old notifications.

How to clear old notifications on your iPhone



1. Next to the words Notification Centre is an X in a grey circle. Tap and hold it.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Hold the grey X next to ‘Notification Centre.’

2. “Clear All Notifications” will appear. Tap it to clear all your notifications.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can also double-tap the X to clear your Notification Centre.

3. If you want to clear individual notifications, you can swipe left over a notification or a group of notifications for the same app. You’ll see options to “Manage,” “View,” or “Clear” the notification. Tap “Clear.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Swipe left on a notification to view, manage, or clear it.

You can manage your notifications from both a locked and unlocked screen.

