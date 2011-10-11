How To See New York For Less Than $100 A Day

New York is as expensive as it sounds but that doesn’t mean it should sway you from coming to visit.



There are still many affordable options for anyone on any kind of travel budget to have fun in the Big Apple.

Here are five things to do for anyone looking to have a good time in New York City:

Movies: If you’re looking to take in a movie then you should visit AMC Loews movie theatres.

All their movies, no matter how many stars are in them, are half price before 12 p.m. That means about $6 tickets or so including smaller lines at the concession stands and less chance of encountering talkers during a movie.

Food: It’s hard to find cheap food these days in New York, even fast food joints like McDonald’s can run up a fortune. Luckily more and more $1 pizza shops have opened up like Two Bros. Visit any Two Bros. and you can get two slices and a can of soda for less than $3. It’s not the healthiest but it won’t kill you, plus you’re on vacation!

Parks: Mostly all parks like Washington Square Park or Central Park are free, great places for people watching.

Music: Live music is awesome in New York. The atmosphere is electric most of the time. Fear not! There are several places to catch live music for free.

I personally recommend Rockwood Music Hall. It’s an intimate setting that will normally provide something acoustic or on the piano keys.

I do recommend getting their early because it does get cramped as the night goes on. Norah Jones has played Rockwood, so if you’re lucky enough a rock star will show up at the venue.

Drinks: What’s a vacation without drinks? Luckily the plethora of bars spread out the city, you’re sure to find yourself a great happy hour spot.

If you don’t see a 2-for-1 deal, don’t go in the bar. You’ll strike a 2-for-1 happy deal eventually. Lower East Side is where you want to be for great deals on booze.

The above travel tips should give you a rockin’ day for less than $100.

