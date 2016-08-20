Here's an easy way to decide if Netflix is worth $9.99 per month for you

There has been much grumbling on the internet about Netflix’s recent price hike, which will raise the monthly fee either $1 or $2 on over 22 million US accounts.

Netflix, in fact, blamed its poor subscriber growth on this chatter. No one likes a price hike, CEO Reed Hastings explained.

But for most people, Netflix is still a way better value per-hour than cable TV: a three-times better deal, according to one measure. And the standard plan is only $9.99 per month. Still, it can be hard to gauge exactly how much value you are getting out of your Netflix subscription.

Luckily Netflix provides a tool that can help: your viewing history. It’s buried under a few menus, but it’s easy enough to navigate to.

Here’s how you access it.

First, you go to your main dropdown menu:

Then you go to “Your Account”:

Then to “Viewing Activity”:

This will give you a list of all the titles you’ve watched on Netflix, along with the date you watched them:

Scrolling through this, it becomes fairly simple to understand how much you are watching Netflix, and the value that your watching has given you.

As an added benefit you can remove a title from your viewing history using the “X.” You can use this to signal to Netflix that you don’t want that title to be taken into account when it recommends things to you.

When I personally did a review of my own Netflix watching, after receiving and email explaining my price would go up by $2 per month, I concluded that I got way more value than $9.99 out of my Netflix subscription. You might feel the same — or it might be time to call it quits.

