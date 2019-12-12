How to see your friends' locations on Snapchat with Snap Map, as long as they have enabled it

Snap It’s possible to view your friend’s location on Snapchat by using Snap Map.

You can see your friends’ locations on Snapchat with Snap Map, as long as they have chosen to share their location.

When you open Snap Map, you will see the Bitmoji or figures of your friends in their real-time location, along with the local time and weather.

Snap Map also lets you view popular Snap locations from around the world and watch public stories at big events or landmarks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Snapchat introduced its real-time Snap Map feature in the summer of 2017 as a way to see Snaps from all around the world – as well as the location of your friends.

Snap Map can be broken down in three ways. First, you can tap hotspots on the “heatmap” to see Snaps shared publicly and taken from any location. Red areas indicate more Snaps taken in a specific area, whereas blue areas have less.

Second, public Stories can be found on the map and let you see Snaps from big events, like football games or historic locations.

And lastly, the Snap Map allows you to see the real-time location of your Snapchat friends who’ve opted to share their location. Here’s how:

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to see your friends’ locations on Snapchat



1. Open Snapchat on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. On the home screen (or Camera Screen), pull down the Snap Map from the top.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Pull down on the Camera Screen.

3. The Snap Map page will open, showing your current location. To expand the screen, use your thumb and index finger to enlarge the map.

4. If those on your Friends list have chosen to share their location, their Bitmoji or figures will appear on the Snap Map showing real-time location.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap on a friend on the map to see their location.

5. To search for a specific friend, select the magnifying glass icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen.

6. In the search bar at the top, type in your friend’s username.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Search for a friend’s username.

7. Your friend’s real-time location will appear along with the city name, local time, and weather at the top of the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider If the specific friend has made their location available, you’ll be able to see it along with other details.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.