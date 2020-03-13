How to see your Facebook Memories on a computer or mobile device

Reuters You can see Facebook Memories to look at your life over the years.

You can easily see Facebook Memories using the site’s Memories function, which allows you to see what you did on this day years ago, for as many years as you’ve had your account.

If you don’t get a notification about your memories every day, you can still see your Facebook Memories by going through your account menu.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the great things about Facebook is that it can almost serve as a modern digital diary. You can look back on your life and how you changed over the years – what you did, how you changed, what you and your friends laughed about, and more.

In fact, one of Facebook’s best features is the Memories feature, which allows you to see what you did on this day any number of years ago, as far back as you’ve had your account. Your memories refresh every day, and Facebook usually sends you a notification when they are.

If you don’t get the notification, though, your memories are still very easy to access – here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to see Facebook Memories on a computer

1. On the sidebar of Facebook’s main page, under “Explore,” click “See More.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider At the bottom of your Facebook sidebar, click ‘See More.’

2. Scroll down and click “Memories” to view your memories.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Memories.’

How to see Facebook Memories on a mobile device

1. At the bottom right of your screen, tap the three horizontal lines to open the menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click the icon at the bottom right to open the menu.

2. Tap “Memories” to view your memories.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Memories’ to see your memories.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.