How to see which apps are draining your iPhone's battery

Your iPhone’s battery can never last long enough. Since we use our phones for everything these days, it’s incredibly easy to drain your battery quickly during a long day.

That’s why it’s important to know which apps are draining your iPhone’s battery life the most.

There’s a simple way to check this:

Navigate to “Settings” on your iPhone’s home screen.

Then “General.”

Select “Usage.”

Then choose “Battery Usage.”

Now you should be able to see which apps require the most power from your iPhone.

