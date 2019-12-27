How to see all the apps you've ever downloaded on your Android device in 4 simple steps

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider It’s easy to see all the apps you’ve downloaded on an Android phone.

You can see all the apps you’ve ever downloaded on your Android phone by opening the “My apps & games” section in your Google Play Store.

The apps you’ve downloaded are divided into two sections: “Installed” (all the apps currently installed on your phone) and “Library” (all the apps that aren’t currently installed).

Even if you uninstall an app from your Android phone, it’s never “lost.” You can always reinstall it again later for free, because the Google Play Store remembers your entire purchase history.

If you’ve uninstalled an app – maybe to free up space on your phone, or because you didn’t think you’d use it again – it’s easy to find it again in your app library and reinstall it.

How to see all the apps you’ve ever downloaded on an Android phone



1. Start the Play Store app.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top right of the screen and then, in the menu, tap “My apps & games.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find a list of all your apps in the ‘My apps & games’ menu.

Here, you’ll have two options.

3. At the top of the screen, tap “Installed.” As the name suggests, this is a list of all the apps that are currently installed on this phone.

4. At the top of the screen, tap “Library.” This is a list of all the apps, both free and paid, that you’ve ever downloaded from the Google Play Store, on any phone that’s associated with your Google account, which aren’t currently installed on this phone. Here, you have two more options:

To reinstall an app on this phone, tap “Install.”

You can also permanently remove the app from your account. To do this, tap the “X” to the right of the Install button.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The ‘Library’ is a list of all your apps which aren’t currently installed on this phone.

