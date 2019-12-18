How to search for YouTube comments on a video or channel using a Google Chrome extension

Reuters/Shohei Miyano It’s easy to search for YouTube comments by downloading a Google Chrome extension.

You can search all YouTube comments on a specific video or an entire channel using a Google Chrome browser extension.

The “Comments Search for YouTube” extension lets you quickly trawl through all of the comments on a given video or even an entire YouTube channel by searching for key terms.

Combing through YouTube comments can be as harrowing as it is hilarious, with people spewing as much ugliness and hate as they do posting pithy comedy gold.

Whether you are looking for a specific comment or are searching with certain key terms, there’s an easy way to navigate through the comments of YouTube videos or even entire channels.

How to search YouTube comments using a Google Chrome extension



Open a Google Chrome browser, head to the Chrome Web Store, and search for “Comments Search for YouTube” (you can also just paste that term into the search bar).

Steven John/Business Insider You will need to be using the Chrome web browser and should be signed into your own YouTube account when searching through comments.

Add the extension to your Chrome account, then head to YouTube.

Navigate to the video with comments you want to search through, and then hit CTRL + S on your PC (or command + S on a Mac) and type your search term into the grey bar of the window that pops up.

Steven John/Business Insider Using CTRL + F (or command + F) only searches the comments actively displayed as far down as you have scrolled, while the other method trawls through the entire history.

To search through the comment history for an entire channel, add the word “global:” before the search terms, but without quotation marks, so like: global: search term

Steven John/Business Insider Clicking on a given comment found in the search pane will take you directly to the comment, and there you can like or dislike it or leave a reply.

