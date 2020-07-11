How to search on the Quibi app to find content by title, talent, genre, and more

Dave Johnson
ROBYN BECK/Contributor/Getty ImagesYou can search popular or new Quibi series on the ‘For You’ tab or use ‘Search’ to find a specific show.

The new video streaming service Quibi has launched with over 100 shows to watch, and many of them are very short, “snackable” programs – hence the name, which is derived from the phrase “quick bites.”

Quibi promotes some of its series on the For You page, which is what you see when you start the app, but you can also browse the entire library or search for specific shows.

If you’re looking to watch something or someone specific, here’s how to search the Quibi app.

How to search on Quibi for specific content

1. In the Quibi app, tap “Browse” at the bottom of the screen.

How to search on Quibi 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe Browse page gives you access to every show in Quibi’s library.

2. You can scroll up and down through the shows, which are organised by category.

3. If you have a specific show, actor, or genre in mind, tap the search box at the top of the screen and enter the text you are looking for.

4. As you type, results will start to appear. Tap the one you want.

How to search on Quibi 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can search for shows by name, actor, genre, and other criteria using the search box at the top of the page.
