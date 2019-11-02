How to search for nearly anything on your iPad using its Spotlight feature

Steven John/Business Insider You can search on your iPad just by opening the Spotlight feature.

To search on your iPad, you can use the Spotlight feature, which you can access right from your homescreen.

Using Spotlight to search on your iPad can be very useful if you’ve downloaded many apps, songs, and other files.

Spotlight can save you time by immediately pulling up an app, contact, website, saved note, or anything else you search for by name.

Once you’ve started using your iPad’s Spotlight search feature, you’re never going to lose anything on your device ever again.

Spotlight saves you time you’d otherwise waste searching for the item or website you want – all you need to do is type in the name of what you’re looking for, and it will be brought to you.

In short, Spotlight is your iPad’s one stop shop for searching for just about anything, whether it’s on the iPad itself or somewhere online. Here’s how to use it.

How to search on your iPad using Spotlight



From the iPad’s lock screen, you can swipe right with one finger to open the Widgets menu. At the top of the screen is a search bar – type in it to use Spotlight search.

Once the iPad is unlocked, swipe to the right from the first page of your homescreen, and again you’ll find the search bar at the top of the screen.

On most iPads, when the tablet is unlocked, you can also swipe downward from the middle of any homescreen page to pull up the search feature.

Steven John/Business Insider You’ll find the search bar, along with some of your most-used apps, at the top of the screen.

As you type, Spotlight will suggest apps, Google searches, definitions, and more. It’s a great way to find information, even if you haven’t lost anything.

Steven John/Business Insider Searching on an iPad can help you find everything from a note to a calendar appointment, and helps you organise your days.

Scroll to and tap the specific result that you’re looking for.

