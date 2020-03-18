How to search your Google Hangouts chats to find key words or messages

Shutterstock You can search for certain keywords in Google Hangouts using your computer or your mobile device.

You can easily search your Google Hangouts chats to find key terms or words.

Using the search term “chats” by writing “label:chats” into the search bar in Gmail will narrow the search down to terms used in a Hangouts Chat.

The older Google Hangouts app does not have an option to search through past exchanges, so stick with searching on your computer or in the latest version of the mobile app.

What was the name of that movie your buddy mentioned during your Hangouts chat last week? Or the site that your colleague shared during the remote meeting your company held while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic?

If you can remember any words or terms used during a Google Hangouts chat, or if you know the time and date of the exchange, you can find what you’re looking for in no time.

How to search your Google Hangouts chat using a computer

On a PC or Mac computer, there are two ways to search through your past Hangouts messages.

First, in the search bar at the top of your Gmail page, enter the term “label:chats” and then type in a word or term you know was used in the chat in question. (Think “great movie” for example.)

Steven John/Business Insider The Google Hangouts site itself does not offer a search function, so use your Gmail homepage.

Your search results will be narrowed as all email is filtered to include your search query.

The other approach is to spell out the parameters of a search, which is useful if you can’t think of a word or term from the Hangouts session.

1. Click the downward arrow on the Gmail search bar and then enter as much information as you can, including names of people who were in the Hangout, the date range, which can be limited by both a spread of days and a search start date, and so on.

2. Then click “Search” and see what you come up with.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Search for specific details related to the keyword or phrase you’re looking for.

How to search your Google Hangouts chat using a mobile device

If you’re using the Google Hangouts Chat app on your iPhone or Android, then searching is quite simple.

From the app’s home screen, tap on a specific chat, and then tap the magnifying glass icon at the top-right.

Google Tap the magnifying glass.

Tap “All” and select a room to search, or choose “All rooms and direct messages” if you can’t remember the room specifically. Then, enter your search word or term and tap “Search.”

Note that you can use the “People and Content Types” option to narrow the search if need be.

