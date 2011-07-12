How To Search For Google+ Profiles And Posts Using Chrome

One of my biggest frustrations with Google+ right now is the inability to search my stream, as well as the lack of any bookmarking features. To find posts I want to refer to, I either have to type in the name of the person who posted the status, or I have to keep hitting the “More” button to find what I need. Both ways are inefficient.
I’m going to show you how to add search functionality to Google+ using the open search feature of Google Chrome. Thanks to +Christian Nenneman for the tip.
You must have Google Chrome for this to work (download here if you don’t have it yet).
Step 1: Open a new tab or browser window.
Got Google Chrome? Good. Now open a new tab or browser window, and type in:
chrome://settings/searchEngines
Hit Enter.
Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the Search Engine box.
You’ll see a box that looks like this:
Scroll all the way to the bottom, until you see boxes to add a new search engine.
Step 3: Add Search in Posts
- In the box that says “Add a new search engine”, type: Google+ Posts.
- In the box that says “Keyword”, type: post.
- In the box that says “URL with %s in place of query”, type: {google:baseURL}search?q=site:plus.google.com inurl:posts %s
Step 4: Add Search for Profiles
- In the box that says “Add a new search engine”, type: Google+ Profiles.
- In the box that says, “Keyword”, type: profile.
- In the box that says “URL with %s in place of query”, type: {google:baseURL}search?q=%s&tbs=prfl:e
If you want to primarily search Google+ (instead of Google, Bing, or whatever your current preference is), you can mouse over and click on the “Make Default” button.
Step 5: Start searching!
If you didn’t make it your default, start your google+ profile searches with the word “profile”, and your google+ post searches with the word “post” (the keywords you set in steps 3 & 4). If you did make one of them your default, you can omit the “profile” or “post” keyword and just start typing a name in the address bar. You’ll notice in grey text your Default search has been changed to Google+ Profiles Search.
When you hit Enter, this is what you’ll see:
Let’s check it out with “Google+ Posts” as the Default search. Say you wanted to see what people are saying about Facebook. Type in “Facebook” in the address bar and hit Enter:
This is what you’ll see:
Now they just have to include post search inside Google+ itself, and we’ll be all set!
