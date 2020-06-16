How to search for emails in Microsoft Outlook and find a buried message quickly

- You can search emails in Outlook through the email client’s native search bar.
- Microsoft Outlook allows you to search keywords, email addresses, names, and more so that you can locate messages more easily and quickly.
- You can search for emails in Outlook on both desktop and mobile devices.
When you’re getting dozens of emails a day, it can be tough to keep track of them all. What do you do when you know you need to find a specific email, but have hundreds of others to slog through first?
The answer is simple: searches. Many email clients, Microsoft Outlook included, have a feature that lets you search keywords in your email inbox so that you can locate topical emails.
The search bar on the desktop and mobile app is located at the top of your inbox’s window, conveniently labelled with an icon resembling a magnifying glass as well as the word “Search.”
Here’s how to search emails in Outlook on both desktop and mobile devices.
How to search emails in Outlook on a computer
1. With Outlook open, click inside the search bar at the top of the screen and type a keyword or two for your search.
2. Once you’ve typed your search term, press the Enter key, or click on the magnifying glass icon to begin the search.
3. Scroll through the highlighted emails and select the message you need.
How to search for emails in Outlook on a mobile device
1. Open the Outlook app and tap on the magnifying glass icon located at the bottom of your screen.
2. Tap inside the search bar, labelled “Search,” located at the top of your screen, and enter your search terms.
3. Tap the Enter button on your keyboard and wait for the results to appear.
4. Scroll to locate and tap the email you’re looking for.
