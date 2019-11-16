How to search for a seller on eBay in 2 different ways

rafapress/Shutterstock You can easily find a seller using the search tool on eBay’s website.

You can search for a seller on eBay using the site’s advanced search function.

You can also find a seller’s page by first finding an item that they have for sale.

So you purchased an item on eBay and were particularly thrilled by the level of service you received from the seller.

If you want to buy from them again, you’re able to easily search for a seller using eBay‘s advanced search feature.

Alternatively, you can first find an item that seller has and then navigate to the seller’s store from there.

How to search for a seller on eBay

1. Click on the “Advanced Search” link to the right of the search bar on the eBay homepage. This will bring you to the advanced search screen.

2. Hit the “By Seller” link on the left side of the page.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click ‘By seller’ from the list on the right hand side.

3. Check the box that says “Only show items from” and then select the “Specific Sellers” bullet point.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Check the two boxes to search for a specific seller.

4. Enter the seller’s ID in the text box, and hit “Search.”

5. If you don’t know a seller’s ID, you can find it by selecting an item that you know the seller has in his or her store. The seller’s name will be on the right side of the page under “Seller Information.” Select the name to be taken to a page that will display all the items that the seller has available for purchase.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider You can also find a seller by finding their name on the page of an item they’re selling.

