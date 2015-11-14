Facebook has a new feature that lets users search specific profile pages

Creeping through your friends’ Facebook profiles may become a lot easier.

Facebook is apparently testing a new feature that enables users to search within individual profiles.

The new search function shows up as a separate search box in the right-hand corner of their profile, allowing for you to search their page for specific words or phrases.

For example, if you were to search the word “birthday,” all of the posts from your birthday would come up.

While Facebook has not made any formal announcement of the feature, some users are reporting that the function is currently working for their account.

It’s worth noting this is nothing out of the usual for Facebook — the company is notorious for testing new features on random sample groups. It’s actually built into how the company develops and rolls out new features to its massive userbase. “Every day, we run hundreds of tests on Facebook, most of which are rolled out to a random sample of people to test their impact,” Facebook’s Andrew “Boz” Bosworth wrote back in 2012.

Tech Insider has reached out to Facebook for comment and will update as soon as we get an update.

Alexander Kaufman, a business editor at The Huffington Post, was one of the first to report seeing the feature, according to Mashable, who first wrote about the feature. You can check out how to spot the new function in Kaufman’s screenshot below.

new FB feature pic.twitter.com/srCfWKIXqt

— Alexander C. Kaufman (@AlexCKaufman) November 13, 2015

Facebook has been making a lot of moves lately to make searching its platform easier.

For example, last month, the company rolled out its Search FYI feature, which makes anything you ever posted publicly easily searchable.

New search capabilities aren’t the only thing the company is apparently testing.

The company is currently letting people in France try out a Snapchat-like feature that lets messages disappear.

