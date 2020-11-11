How to search all of Craigslist's website at once using third-party tools

SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images

You can search all of Craigslist at once using a few third-party sites and apps.

Craigslist doesn’t have many options for searching the site, and there’s no built-in way to search all Craigslist sites at once – you’re limited to your selected location.

You can use searchcraigslist.org to search all of Craigslist at once, but it offers little help with filtering or organisation.

CPlus for Craigslist is a mobile app that lets you choose specific cities to search through simultaneously.

Craigslist is something of an enigma. It’s an incredibly popular site for buying and selling items, finding jobs, and taking part in discussion forums â€” it regularly ranks in the top 20 visited sites on the internet,according to SimilarWeb. Nonetheless, its user interface has been relatively unchanged for decades. The simple text-based website has no modern features and lacks conveniences like the ability to search across multiple cities at once.

You don’t need to wait for Craigslist to add that feature, however, because there are multiple sites and apps that give you this ability right now.

How to search all of Craigslist using searchcraigslist.org



Search all of Craigslist is a website that’s not affiliated with Craigslist, but uses freely available data to offer search results for every Craigslist post simultaneously. It’s a good resource if you want a fast and easy complete search of Craigslist in a browser, but be aware that the results can be overwhelming â€” they include entries from every Craigslist city, across every category and section of the website.

To use the website, open www.searchcraigslist.org in a browser and enter your search term. For most searches, you’ll get probably many pages of results. Note that the top results will probably be ads.

You can sort your results by relevance or date, but otherwise you have no way to sort, filter, or manage the search results.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Make your search as specific as possible because searchcraigslist.org may give you too many results to sort through.

How to search all of Craigslist using CPlus for Craigslist



For more control over your searches, try CPlus for Craigslist, a free app you can download for your iPhone or Android device.

1. Start by installing the app by downloading CPlus for iPhone or CPlus for Android.

2. Tap the location listed at the top of the screen, above the search box.

3. On the locations page, tap the symbol in the top right and then browse the complete list of Craigslist sites, tapping any cities you want to add to your search. When you’re done adding cities, tap the back button at the top left, and tap “Done” on the next page.

4. Tap a category you want to search.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Once you’ve selected your cities, choose a category to search.

5. Depending on the category, you may need to choose a subcategory to search. For example, within Housing, there are more than a dozen subcategories, or you can simply choose “all housing.”

6. Tap the search box at the top of the screen and enter your search term.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When you search with CPlus for Craigslist, you can see results for each city to help filter your results.

Your search results should include all the items in the selected category for all the Craigslist cities you selected. There are a lot of options for sorting and filtering your results, and you can change the category to see results for this search from other parts of Craigslist.

