How to screenshot on the Snapchat app without someone getting a notification of it

- To screenshot on Snapchat without someone knowing, you’ll need to know how to set your phone in Aeroplane Mode and clear the app’s cache.
- You can clear the Snapchat cache through the Settings menu underneath Account Actions.
- Snapchat typically notifies someone when you’ve screenshotted their messages or stories in the app, but Aeroplane Mode can prevent that from happening.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
As they say, everything you post on the internet is there forever. On Snapchat, an answer to that adage is built into the platform. The app’s original promise was that anything you sent would disappear almost immediately after you sent it, lost to the internet aether.
With the added option for snaps not to have a timer and for conversations not to disappear, there’s less of an atmosphere of secrecy on the app. That includes when you take screenshots. When you get a screenshot of a message or snap, it’s standard policy for Snapchat to notify the person whose material you’ve captured immediately through the social platform.
While this helps protect user privacy, sometimes you may not want to notify a user of your screenshos. You might want to show someone who’s not on the app something from a friend’s story or even turn that perfect gif or meme response into your phone background.
In these cases, there’s a way to take screenshots in Snapchat without notifying the person you’re screenshotting. It will involve Aeroplane mode and clearing your app cache. Once you do the latter, Snapchat won’t remember that you took the screenshot. Therefore, it won’t be able to update the other user’s profile to reflect that you took one.
Here’s how to do it.
How to take a screenshot on Snapchat without someone knowing
1. Before you open the snap, put your phone in Aeroplane Mode via Settings.
2. Open the snap and take your screenshot.
3. Before taking your phone out of Aeroplane Mode, tap your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
4. In the top right corner of your profile menu, tap the Settings icon.
5. Scroll to the bottom of the Settings menu. Under Account Actions, tap Clear Cache.
6. In the Clear Cache menu, tap Clear All.
7. A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm the action â€” tap Clear to confirm.
8. Turn Aeroplane Mode off.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
Does Snapchat notify users when you take screenshots? Here’s what you need to know
-
How to save and scan a Snapchat profile code in 2 different ways
-
How to see who added you as a friend on Snapchat in 2 ways
-
How to send your location on Snapchat to your friends through the app’s Snap Map feature
-
How to clear all of your conversations on Snapchat through your account settings
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.