How to take a screenshot on your Kindle Fire device

You can take a screenshot on your Kindle Fire of e-books, shows, emails, and most anything else on the screen of the tablet.

To take a screenshot on your Kindle Fire, simply hold down the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously for a second or so.

Screenshots are saved in the Documents app on your Fire device.

If you just read a passage of “Moby Dick” that you want to share with a friend, you’re in luck if you’re using a KindleFire.

Likewise, if your friend just said something in an email you want to preserve for later re-reading or just saw a hilarious freeze frame in a show or movie.

All of these moments and more can easily be preserved by taking a screenshot on your KindleFire tablet.

How to take a screenshot on Kindle Fire

First, hold down the Power button and the Volume Down button simultaneously.

Amazon Hold down the Power and Volume Down buttons.

Your screen will flash after a second, and if the sound is on, it will sound a chime.

And that’s it, you just took a screenshot on your Kindle Fire.

To find your most recent screenshot, you can swipe down from the top of your screen and tap on “New Notifications.”

To find older screenshots, look in your Documents App, then open the Local Storage tab. Finally, go to the Pictures folder. There you can browse through all of your images, including screenshots.

