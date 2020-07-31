How to take a screenshot on any HP computer or tablet

Alistair Berg/Getty Images There are several ways to capture a screenshot on any HP device.

You can take a screenshot on your HP laptop or desktop computer by pressing the Print Screen key, often abbreviated as “prt sc.”

There are a number of ways to customise your screenshot using key combos.

The Print Screen key is found in the top row of your keyboard.

To take a screenshot on an HP tablet, press and hold the Power button and Volume Down button at the same time.

Taking a screenshot is such a common task that it has been a standard feature built into computers since the early days of personal computing. No matter what kind of HP computer, laptop, or tablet you own, you can take a screenshot with just a few clicks or taps.

How to take a screenshot on an HP desktop or laptop computer



The easiest way to take a screenshot is to use the Print Screen key on your keyboard. HP generally labels this key “prt sc” (though it may vary somewhat from model to model) and is found along the top row of keys.

On most HP laptops, you’ll find the Print Screen key beside the Delete key.

An HP desktop computer can be combined with any keyboard, so the Print Screen key could be anywhere, though you’ll still find it in the top row either near or among the Function keys.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Print Screen key is found in the top row near the Delete key on this HP Envy laptop.

You have a lot of options for how you use the Print Screen key, such as screenshotting specific windows or just a portion of the screen. For details on getting the most out of the function and saving your screenshot once you use the key, see our article on Windows screenshot methods.

How to take a screenshot on an HP tablet



You can also take a screenshot on an HP tablet, but because there is no keyboard, the process is different. In fact, taking a screenshot on a tablet is very similar to the way you take a screenshot on your phone.

1. Press and hold the Power button and the Volume Down button at the same time.

2. After about two seconds, the screen will flash and your screenshot will be captured.

3. The screenshot is automatically saved in the Photos folder on your tablet.

