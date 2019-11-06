How to screenshot on a Chromebook in 2 different ways

Devon Delfino
MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty ImagesYou can screenshot on a Chromebook with simple keyboard shortcuts.

If you’ve never used a Chromebook before, it may take time to learn the keyboard shortcuts.

But once you familiarise yourself with the new setup, doing things like taking screenshots will become simple – even automatic – given enough practice.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to take targeted or fullscreen screenshots on your Chromebook:

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

ASUS Flip 14-inch Chromebook (From $US569.99 at Best Buy)

How to screenshot on a Chromebook

The key to taking screenshots is the “Show all your open windows”button, which looks like a box with two lines to the right side of it.

It’s located in the top row of your keyboard, next to the “decrease screen brightness button,” which looks like a small gear icon.

Here’s how to use that button to take screenshots in two ways.

  • To take a screenshot of the entire screen:Press the “Shift” key and the “Show all open windows” button.
  • To take a screenshot of a part of the screen:Press the “Shift” and “Ctrl” keys as well as the “Show all open windows” button, then use your cursor to click and drag open a box around the area you want to capture.

When you take any kind of screenshot, you’ll see an image of the screenshot appear at the bottom of your screen.

1 HOW TO SCREENSHOT CHROMEBOOKDevon Delfino/Business InsiderYour screenshot will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen.

This will give you the option to open the screenshot, by double clicking the pop-up and then selecting the screenshot from your Files folder.

If, however, you need to see an older screenshot, you can do so by clicking the circular button in the bottom-left corner of your screen, selecting the up-carrot button and then clicking open “Files.”

2 HOW TO SCREENSHOT CHROMEBOOKDevon Delfino/Business InsiderClick on Files to find other screenshots.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.