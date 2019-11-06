How to screenshot on a Chromebook in 2 different ways

MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images You can screenshot on a Chromebook with simple keyboard shortcuts.

It’s easy to screenshot on a Chromebook in two different ways.

You can take a screenshot of your entire Chromebook screen – or just part of the screen – with similar keyboard shortcuts.

Once you take a screenshot, you’ll see a preview pop-up in the bottom-right corner of your Chromebook screen.

Here’s what you need to know to screenshot on a Chromebook.

If you’ve never used a Chromebook before, it may take time to learn the keyboard shortcuts.

But once you familiarise yourself with the new setup, doing things like taking screenshots will become simple – even automatic – given enough practice.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to take targeted or fullscreen screenshots on your Chromebook:

How to screenshot on a Chromebook

The key to taking screenshots is the “Show all your open windows”button, which looks like a box with two lines to the right side of it.

It’s located in the top row of your keyboard, next to the “decrease screen brightness button,” which looks like a small gear icon.

Here’s how to use that button to take screenshots in two ways.

To take a screenshot of the entire screen: Press the “Shift” key and the “Show all open windows” button.

Press the “Shift” key and the “Show all open windows” button. To take a screenshot of a part of the screen:Press the “Shift” and “Ctrl” keys as well as the “Show all open windows” button, then use your cursor to click and drag open a box around the area you want to capture.

When you take any kind of screenshot, you’ll see an image of the screenshot appear at the bottom of your screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Your screenshot will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen.

This will give you the option to open the screenshot, by double clicking the pop-up and then selecting the screenshot from your Files folder.

If, however, you need to see an older screenshot, you can do so by clicking the circular button in the bottom-left corner of your screen, selecting the up-carrot button and then clicking open “Files.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Files to find other screenshots.

