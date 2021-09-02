How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook and where to find your screenshots

You have a few different options for taking a screenshot on a Chromebook. T3 Magazine/Getty Images

You can take a screenshot on a Chromebook using a keyboard shortcut or the Screen Capture tool.

Either way, you’ll have the option to take full, partial, or window screenshots.

You can find screenshots in your Downloads folder and on your clipboard.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

New computers and tablets come with a lot of perks, like crisp new screens and faster processing times, but it can also take a bit of trial and error to get used to them. If you’re new to the Chromebook, even something as simple as taking a screenshot can be confusing.

Here’s what you need to know to get it done.

How to screenshot on Chromebook

You can either use keyboard shortcuts or the Screen Capture tool to take screenshots.

Use keyboard shortcuts

Full-screen screenshot: Control + Show Windows key (it looks like a rectangle with two lines on the right side)

Control + Show Windows key (it looks like a rectangle with two lines on the right side) Partial screenshot (opens the Screen Capture tool): Control + Shift + Show Windows key

(opens the Screen Capture tool): Control + Shift + Show Windows key Window screenshot (opens the Screen Capture tool): Control + Alt + Show Windows key

(opens the Screen Capture tool): Control + Alt + Show Windows key Access more screenshot features (opens the Screen Capture tool): Shift + Control + Show Windows key, then select a screenshot option from the toolbar

(opens the Screen Capture tool): Shift + Control + Show Windows key, then select a screenshot option from the toolbar Tablet: Power button + volume down button

Power button + volume down button Access more screenshot features on tablets: Power button + select Screen Capture

Quick tip: If you forget your keyboard shortcuts, you can use Control + Alt + / to see all of them.



Try Screen Capture

Your Screen Capture tool can take both screenshots and screen recordings. Once you’re ready to take your screenshot, here’s how to do it with the Screen Capture tool:

1. Click the clock, located in the bottom-right corner of your screen. You may need to click the up-carrot to fully expand the menu.

2. Select the Screen Capture tool, which has an icon that looks like a circle within a square.

Click the ‘Screen Capture’ icon. William Antonelli/Insider

3. If the camera icon isn’t already highlighted in the Screen Capture menu, click it.

4. Select the kind of screenshot you want by clicking one of the three options in the center of the Screen Capture menu:

Left: Fullscreen. Everything on your screen will be captured.

Everything on your screen will be captured. Center: Partial screen. You’ll be able to select an area on your screen.

You’ll be able to select an area on your screen. Right: Window. The window you have selected will be captured.

Click the icons in the middle of the menu bar to choose between fullscreen, partial screen, or window capture. William Antonelli/Insider

5. Click Capture (partial screen) or the camera icon (window).

How to find your screenshots

Screenshots are automatically saved to your clipboard and can be pasted anywhere. You can also find them in your Downloads folder:

1. Click your app launcher, located in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

2. Select the Files app.

3. Click Downloads, located in the sidebar of the Files app. You’ll then see a list of all your screenshots appear on the right side of the window.

Open your ‘Downloads’ folder to view your screenshots. William Antonelli/Insider

‘Why won’t my Chromebook turn on?’: 4 ways to troubleshoot a Chromebook that won’t startHow to copy and paste on a Chromebook in 4 different waysHow to change the password on your Chromebook, by changing your Google password or adding a PINHow to restart a Chromebook to fix issues with your laptop