How to capture a screenshot on your Acer computer in 3 different ways

Tom Werner/Getty Images There are several different ways to take a screenshot on your Acer computer.

You can easily take a screenshot on your Acer computer using its keyboard and pre-installed software.

If you have an Acer device running Windows, you have several options when it comes to taking screenshots.

Knowing how to take screenshots is an invaluable skill for any internet user. It might sound advanced, but the process of taking a screenshot is quite simple once you know how.

There are many different ways to take a screenshot on Acer laptops and devices, so there’s bound to be a method that works for you. Here are three ways to take a screenshot on your Acer computer using Windows.

How to take a screenshot on Acer using the Print Screen method, if you have Windows 7



The Print Screen method is usually the fastest and easiest way to take screenshots, but the downside is that it isn’t the most convenient when it comes to editing a screenshot. This method works for Acer computers running Windows 7.

1. Open the content that you want to screenshot.

2. Locate the Print Screen key (labelled “PrtSc”) on your keyboard and press it.

3. Open up a Windows program that allows you to paste images, like Paint or Microsoft Word.

4. Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. Alternatively, right-click with your mouse and click on “Paste” in the menu that appears.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Paste your screenshot into Paint to edit it.

5. Save the screenshot under the title of your choice.

How to take a screenshot on Acer using the Print Screen method, if you have Windows 8 or 10



1. Open the content that you want to screenshot.

2. Locate the Print Screen key (labelled “PrtSc”) and the Windows key (labelled either “Win” or with the Windows logo), and hold both of them down simultaneously.

3. Your screenshot will be automatically saved to the Pictures library on your PC.

How to take a screenshot on Acer using the Snip & Sketch tool



1. Click inside the search bar at the bottom of your screen and type “snip.”

2. Click on the Snip & Sketch app to open it.

3. Open the content you want to screenshot. Then, in the Snip & Sketch window, click “New.” Click and drag the shape of the screenshot as desired. Once you lift your finger off the mouse, the screenshot will appear in the Snip & Sketch window and you will be able to edit it.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can edit your screenshot in the Snip & Sketch window.

