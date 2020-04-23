How to screen share with others on Houseparty on a computer or mobile device

Houseparty It takes a few clicks or taps to share your screen with others on Houseparty.

You can easily screen share with others on Houseparty – you simply have to recognise and click the icon used for that feature.

You can use the feature on both mobile and desktop versions of the site.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re new to the Houseparty platform, you may be somewhat overwhelmed by the various features and unfamiliar with how to navigate through everything.

To get you started on your journey to mastering the platform, here’s how to screen share on Houseparty on a computer or mobile device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to screen share on Houseparty on a computer

1. Open the Houseparty app on your computer.

2. Go into a “house party” by selecting the desired person or group and going online.

3. In the house party, click the share screen button (it appears as a desktop icon).

Depending on the device version you’re using, you may also see options to select which parts of your screen to share, like the app window or browser tab.

After enabling the feature, you’ll see the message “You’re sharing your screen” appear at the top of the house party box. Simply click “Stop” in that area when you’re done sharing your screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the desktop icon.

How to screen share on Houseparty on a mobile device

1. Open up the Houseparty app on your mobile device.

2. Select the three dots in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

3. Tap “Share Screen” to enable the feature.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Share Screen’ after tapping the three horizontal dot icon.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.