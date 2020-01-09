How to screen record on your Android device using a third-party app

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can screen record on your Android device using a third-party app.

You can screen record on your Android device using a third-party app.

Unlike the iPhone, there is not currently a built-in app or feature to screen record on your Android device.

The third-party app AZ Screen Recorder makes it easy to record, edit, and share screen recordings on your Android5.0 device or newer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Have you ever wanted to record your Android device’s screen while you’re playing a game or browsing an app? Such videos are popular on streaming sites like YouTube and Twitch, especially when it comes to “Let’s Play” gaming videos.

The process of recording your Android’s screen is easier than you might expect given that there isn’t a built-in screen recorder on Android device. But all you need is a reliable third-party app like AZ Screen Recorder – No Root.

Follow the steps below for an intro on Android screen recording using AZ Screen Recorder – No Root.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to screen record on your Android using AZ Screen Recorder – No Root



1. If you haven’t already done so, download and install the AZ Screen Recorder – No Root app from the Google Play Store on your Android 5.0 or newer device.

2. Open the AZ Screen Recorder – No Root app. If it’s your first time using the app, follow the on-screen instructions to enable AZ Screen Recorder to display over other apps.

3. A small red icon with a white camera on it will appear on your screen, with five smaller white icons around it. To begin recording, tap on the white icon with the red camera and then tap “Start now.” Keep in mind that once you tap “Start now” and view the countdown, your Android device will begin recording audio as well.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the white and red icon to start screen recording.

4. Record your video as desired.

5. When you’re ready to stop recording, swipe down from the top edge of the screen to open the notifications menu. From here, you can pause recording (by pressing the pause button), end the video (by pressing the stop button), or draw on top of the video (by tapping the pencil icon).

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Pause, stop, or draw on your screen recording.

6. Once your video ends, it will be saved to your Android’s Gallery automatically. If you want to edit the video, tap on the magic wand icon (the furthest to the right) on the completed video.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Edit your screen recording by tapping the wand icon.

There are many other features you can utilise with the AZ Screen Recorder – No Root app. Feel free to play around with it and see what you can add to your videos.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.