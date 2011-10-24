How To Score A Cheap Haircut That Looks Amazing

Photo: mralenlin via flickr

Your hair is the first thing most people notice about you, so it’s important not to end up looking like Raggedy Ann just because you’re trying to save.With some experience, I’ve never paid more than $60 for a haircut.



Here’s are four ways I do it:

Beauty school. If you don’t mind having your hair cut by a student, beauty schools are a pretty decent value.

I had my hair cut by Aveda Institute for several years and never left unsatisfied. Typically an instructor will supervise the cut and/or double-check to make sure it was done well.

Become a hair model. Sometimes hair shows found through fashion industry contacts, Craigslist listings, Bumble & Bumble, and Redken offer amazing deals. You’ll get a trendy cut and style for a low price. The only downside is the salons get to choose which models they want, so you may get turned down.

Check user reviews online. Cheap places with good reviews can be a gem, so find out what are other people’s experiences were on sites like Yelp or local magazine listings. Does the stylist pay attention? Communicate well? I currently go to a cheap, hole-in-the-wall salon whose owner used to work at Bumble & Bumble.

Befriend a stylist. Having a friend who cuts hair can mean a cheap “emergency” fix whenever you’re ever desperate (but can’t afford) to get to a salon. This is especially helpful for in-between snips, root touch-ups, and low-maintenance bang trims.

Tell us: How do you save at the salon?

