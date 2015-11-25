How to schedule your day for maximum productivity when you own a small business

Time is a precious commodity, especially when you’re a small business owner and it feels like there are always a million things to do.

“Most small business owners don’t build time into their workdays for things that are not just run, run, run for the business,” Laura Vanderkam, time-management expert and author of “I Know How She Does It: How Successful Women Make the Most of Their Time,” tells Business Insider.

While the core production of doing things for your business will obviously take up the majority of your day, Vanderkam says it’s also vital to make time for other high-value items, like networking, building skills, interacting with employees, and leisure.

While this routine may not be right for everyone, Vanderkam’s sample schedule is a good jumping-off point for fitting it all in when you own a small business:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.