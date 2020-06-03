How to schedule a Google Meet appointment for later, or start a meeting immediately

Westend61/Getty Images It should only take a moment to schedule a Google Meet appointment.

To schedule a Google Meet appointment, you can use your Google Calendar, the Meet website, Gmail, or the mobile app.

You can schedule a Google Meet appointment for the future, or start one immediately.

Google Meet – the latest version of Google Hangouts – is a premium video conferencing service for Google G Suite subscribers.

If you’re a G Suite user, you can use Google Meet to schedule meetings with friends or colleagues. And like most Google products, Google gives you multiple ways to do this.

Here’s how to schedule a Google Meet appointment, using any internet browser on your Mac or PC.

How to schedule a future Google Meet using Google Calendar



If you want to schedule Google Meet for some time in the future, you can do that using Google Calendar, which lets you schedule a meeting and turn it into a Meet appointment.

1. Open Google Calendar in a web browser on your Mac or PC, and log into your Google account.

2. Create a meeting in the usual way: Click a timeslot in the calendar and fill out the pop-up form that appears. Enter a name for the meeting, and fine-tune the time and date if needed.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click a timeslot in the calendar to start creating a meeting.

3. Complete any other details, including inviting other attendees.

4. Click “Add Google Meet video conferencing.”

5. After the Google Meet details appear, you can click it to see and copy the meeting ID, in case you need to share the invite with other attendees not already added.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can invite Meet attendees from the calendar, or copy the meeting ID and share it with attendees via text message or email.

6. Click “Save.”

How to start a Google Meet immediately



If you want to start a Google Meet right away, you can do that in a variety of ways, including through Gmail, the Google Meet web page, and the Meet mobile app.

In Gmail, click “Start a meeting” in the “Meet” section of the navigation pane on the left side of the page. After the Meet window opens, click “Join now.” Meet will display details you can share with other attendees, such as the meeting ID and a dial-in phone number.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Gmail now lets you start Google Meet meetings immediately.

On the Google Meet webpage, click “Join or start a meeting” and click “Continue” without entering anything in the text box. After the Meet window opens, click “Join now.” Meet will display details you can share with other attendees, such as the meeting ID and a dial-in phone number.

Using the Meet mobile app, tap “New meeting.” The Meet will start immediately and you’ll see details you can share with other attendees, such as the meeting ID and a dial-in phone number.

