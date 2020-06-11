How to schedule an email in Microsoft Outlook on your PC or Mac computer

Justin Lewis/Getty Images It should only take a moment to schedule an email in Outlook.

You can schedule an email in Outlook by using the “Delay Delivery” feature.

Any email you schedule in Outlook will stay in your Outbox or Drafts folder until the scheduled time, then will be sent automatically.

You can schedule as many emails as you’d like – there’s no limit.

Ordinarily, you probably want your email to be delivered as quickly as possible – after all, why would you want to slow down your communication?

There are times, though, when it makes sense to ensure your email arrives at a scheduled time. You might write a work-related email late at night but not want it to appear in the recipient’s inbox until the start of the work day, for example.

Whatever the reason, if you use Microsoft Outlook, you can easily schedule email for a specific delivery time.

Here’s how to do it using the Outlook app on your Mac or PC.

How to schedule an email in Microsoft Outlook for PC



1. Open Outlook and create a new email message as you ordinarily would – but don’t send it.

2. At the top of the email message window, click “Options” to switch to the Options ribbon.

3. In the ribbon, click “Delay Delivery.”

4. Make sure there’s a checkbox next to “Do not deliver before” and specify the date and time that you want the email to be sent. When you’re done, click “Close.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Specify the date and time that you want to send your email message.

5. Click “Send” to send the email message as you usually would.

The email will wait in your Outlook’s Outbox and not be sent until the specified time.

How to schedule an email in Microsoft Outlook for Mac



Note that on Mac, you can’t schedule emails if you’re using a Gmail, Yahoo, or iCloud account.

1. Open Outlook and write an email as you usually would, but don’t send it.

2. Next to the send icon in the top-left, there will be a small arrow pointing downwards. Click it, and then select “Send Later.”

3. Enter the time and date that you want the email to be sent at.

4. Click the send icon. Your message will stay in your Drafts folder until the specified date and time hit, at which point it will be sent.

