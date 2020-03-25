How to schedule a Zoom meeting so you can organise your work calendar in advance

Zoom You can schedule meetings on Zoom in a few ways.

You can easily schedule Zoom meetings in advance on your computer or mobile device.

On your desktop, you can choose to schedule a future event on the Zoom website or desktop app.

You can also schedule meetings in the Zoom mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

Scheduling meetings is helpful so you can organise your work calendar in advance and keep track of recurring events.

While it’s easy to start a Zoom meeting on the spot, it’s also just as easy to schedule one in advance – which may prove extremely helpful for organising your remote work calendar.

Especially as more businesses and universities start to allow employees and students to work remotely, Zoom is a useful tool for colleagues and classmates to schedule meetings. Thankfully, both individual and team meetings can be booked in advance on Zoom, which is helpful for recurring events such as weekly check-ins or regular classes that meet at the same time and place.

The process looks extremely similar whether you choose to do so online on the website or on the desktop app. Additionally, you can complete the process on your iPhone or Android mobile app.

Here’s how to do both.

How to schedule a Zoom meeting on your desktop – both on the app and on the website



1. If you haven’t downloaded the desktop app, you can schedule a meeting through the website. Head to the Zoom website, where you’ll need to click on “My Account” in the upper right hand corner of the homepage.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click on ‘My Account.’

2. Click “Schedule a Meeting” at the top. This will open a form, where you can fill out the meeting topic and description, as well as set the date and time. You’ll also have the option to schedule it as a recurring meeting. Edit all of the details and – when you’re done – scroll to the bottom and click the “Save” button.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Edit meeting details online.

3. If you have downloaded the desktop app, you can click the “Meetings” tab. You’ll find a small plus (+) symbol on the left panel. Click this to begin scheduling a new meeting.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the plus (+) sign.

4. This will open a pop-up that looks similar to the online form. Enter the meeting name, date, and time. Click the blue “Schedule” button to create and save the future event. Scheduled meetings will now appear on the left hand side.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Edit meeting details on the desktop app.

How to schedule a Zoom meeting on your mobile app



1. Tap to open the Zoom app on your iPhone or Android.

2. On the “Meet & Chat” homepage, tap the “Schedule” option at the top of the screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Schedule a meeting.

3. Enter the meeting name and set its date and time.

4. Tap “Done.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Set meeting details on the mobile app.

5. This will bring you to another form, which adds the event to your mobile calendar. Verify the information, add invitees at this time, and choose to set alerts for the event.

6. Tap “Done” on the main page to finish creating the event.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Complete the process.

